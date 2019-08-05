Wisconsin Humane Society stands against proposed rule considered by state officials

A new rule proposed by state officials creates tighter restrictions for dogs and puppies transferred to Wisconsin shelters from out of state.

For some of the dogs waiting to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus, the journey to get here has been a long one.

"Last year alone, we adopted out almost 2,900 dogs that were from out of state," said Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Now the non-profit organization fears the number of dogs that will get a second chance in our state could go down because of a new rule proposed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

"These new regulations would require that any dogs that are transferred into Wisconsin from outside of the state, they would need a negative Brucellosis test and a negative heart worm test," said Allen.

Canine Brucellosis is a bacterial infection that affects the reproductive organs of animals. In rare cases, it can be transferred from dogs to humans.

In April, Action 2 News reported about the quarantine of 25 dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus after a possible exposure to the bacteria in two southeastern Wisconsin.

In an email statement to Action 2 News from Leeann Duwe, a public information officer for DATCP, she references that investigation saying it put people at risk.

"The proposed rule about testing dogs prior to bringing them to Wisconsin is to protect animal health in our state. It is also to protect consumers from purchasing potentially infected animals that may not be showing signs of disease," she said in the email.

However, the Wisconsin Humane Society says it targets non-life threatening health problems that can be treated in most cases, sending many dogs in overcrowded shelters outside of Wisconsin to an unnecessary death.

"If we are unable to take them in, their likely path would be euthanization," said Allen.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is asking members of the public to voice opposition on this issue to the DATCP by emailing Angela Fisher at angela.fisher1@wisconsin.gov by Wednesday, August 7.

"Now is the time when they're taking people's thoughts and opinions on it, and we need all the help we can get to save thousands of dogs and puppies lives," said Allen.