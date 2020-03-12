Wisconsin Gov. Evers declares public health emergency for coronavirus

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration opens the Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak."

Wisconsin has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. One person has recovered.

Also, 37 people are returning from Wisconsin from a Princess Cruise Ship. They may have been exposed to the virus and are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”

DHS will be able to purchase, store or distribute medications "regardless of insurance or other health coverage." State funds can be used to support local health departments. It also allows the use of the Wisconsin National Guard in case of emergency.

"At the end of the day, we know this virus spreads extremely fast. And we know it's lethal," says Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President/CEO.

Dr. Rai says the United States health care infrastructure is not designed for a pandemic.

"Canceling events is not mass hysteria. Mass hysteria is when a health system is completely overrun and 20 people need a ventilator and we have one ventilator left and we have to make a decision on which person is going to survive and which person isn't. That's the situation we're trying to prevent right now," says Dr. Rai.

