Wisconsin Glo can't rest on perfect season so far

The Wisconsin Glo, with their heavy UW-Green Bay Phoenix contingent, play their regular season home finale Saturday night.

With four former Phoenix on the roster, the Glo has yet to lose a game in this inaugural season -- a perfect 10-0.

They play Flint on Saturday at the Menominee Nation Arena, then travel to Flint to close out the regular season at the end of the month.

A perfect record would certainly qualify as meeting this team's goal.

"The ultimate goal of this league is to win the league convincingly," forward Mehryn Kraker said. "I think we still have our best basketball in front of us, but we're trying to put our best effort every night. And sometimes the shots don't go in, but the effort is always there. As soon as you become content, that's when failure happens."

