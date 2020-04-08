Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors work together to make donations statewide

People across Wisconsin are coming together to fix the face mask shortage for health care workers and first responders.

Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors already donated more than 22,000 masks in Northeast Wisconsin this past week.

"None of my brothers and sisters in health care should have to go to work and not have the ability to be protected," Zone 4 Coordinator Liz Benecke said.

Coordinating zone four of the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors, Benecke is in charge of getting masks to health care workers and first responders in Northeast Wisconsin.

"I think we have about 500 volunteers helping and they've all come together in the last 10 days," Benecke said.

It's an initiative throughout Wisconsin over 3,000 people in the Facebook group, are working together to help those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have people sewing the masks which are right around 300 people currently," said Benecke. "I have about 50 delivery drivers who are helping out. I have a date entry team who is helping me keep my numbers straight."

In 10 days more 20,000 masks were delivered.

"They all come to our drop sites, which I think we are at about 12 now," said Benecke. "Then they come to the headquarters here and then I go through them and I get them distributed to a facility that needs them the most."

Businesses who may need a mask fill out a form and supplies are received based on the urgency of their demand.

"Every day we get more organized," said Benecke. "Every day we are able to fulfill more and more orders."

Benecke said people who are making masks at home could help this statewide mission by donating at Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors' local drop boxes

"So if you're making them for the community, if you could at least drop them off at our location, so that we could please get them distributed in the correct numbers," said Benecke.

Benecke said more supplies and sewers are needed.

A link to request masks: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScu4A2tuVMSSvfHjcL_ylRF7gAsZL6bD7N62mm3FFRccUeFOw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1ogfJYKZACaZcEFysloTCnMuC6eFvxZpoHfBuEyqBI3HCL5i-0G6VJijM

Green Bay drop off location: 1718 Velp Avenue

Two Rivers location: 7908 State highway 147

Black Creek, Wisconsin: N4676 Hample Road

Manitowoc County: 2210 Woodland Dr.

Door County: 7537 Baileys Harbor