Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors reach major donation milestone

Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors reached a milestone in its distribution of homemade masks for people in the community.

Action 2 News first told you about the Facebook group in April when it delivered more than 22,000 masks across Northeast Wisconsin.

"We hit a quarter million masks," Zone 4 Coordinator Liz Benecke said.

Liz Benecke is the leader of zone 4, which covers the Northeast Wisconsin area.

"We have about 1,000 people sewing for us now and about an additional 500 volunteers," said Benecke.

Members have worked tirelessly to sew and deliver masks while keeping up with the data.

"Coordinating 1500 people has been an amazing journey and having them located in 11 different counties can sometimes pose to be a difficult task, but with the help of so many volunteers it has worked out great," Benecke said.

Liz said Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors has received so much support, from people donating materials, to making masks and even receiving $5,000 from the Green Bay Packers.

"We've had the support of County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Sen. Andre Jacque," said Benecke. "It's been incredible."

And Liz said zone four can use more donations of supplies.

Benecke said more supplies and sewers are needed.

A link to request masks: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScu4A2tuVMSSvfHjcL_ylRF7gAsZL6bD7N62mm3FFRccUeFOw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1ogfJYKZACaZcEFysloTCnMuC6eFvxZpoHfBuEyqBI3HCL5i-0G6VJijM

Green Bay drop off location: 1718 Velp Avenue

Two Rivers location: 7908 State highway 147

Black Creek, Wisconsin: N4676 Hample Road

Manitowoc County: 2210 Woodland Dr.

Door County: 7537 Baileys Harbor