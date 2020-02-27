Wisconsin Elections Commission scolds 6 unnamed communities

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning six unnamed communities in the state that if they don't quickly upgrade outdated computer systems that are susceptible to hacking, they will publicly scold them.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday to move ahead with the public shaming if the communities don't get their systems up to date.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the commission has identified 10 computers in six communities that aren't up to date.

The commission recently made more than $1 million available to clerks to update their computers, but not all of them took advantage of the funds.