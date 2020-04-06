Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses absentee ballot issues

Before Monday's back-and-forth in Madison, voters were already experiencing another problem in regards to the election: getting a hold of an absentee ballot.

Monday evening, the U.S. Supreme court voted to block Wisconsin from accepting absentee ballots beyond Election Day, meaning they now must be sent in or postmarked by April 7 to be counted.

"The clerks are dealing with absentee requests at a volume they've never experienced,” said Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe in an interview Monday morning.

Wolfe says more than a million absentee ballot requests have been requested - a high volume she believes could account for some delays.

"We, like you, have heard of people that are experiencing delays in receiving their ballots,” said Wolfe. “We know that the postal service has advised that mail can take up to a week to be received by the voter or by the clerk on either side of the process.”

But some viewers are reaching out to Action 2 News, saying it's been weeks since they requested a ballot.

"We're not aware of any widespread issues either in the statewide system or in the postal service that's affecting one place in particular,” said Wolfe.

Though she says the WEC has been encouraging all clerks to be especially vigilant.

"So we're asking them to check, double check, recheck to make sure that every single absentee ballot has been sent,” said Wolfe. “But we're not aware of any widespread issues either in the statewide system or in the postal system that's affecting one place in particular."

Wolfe is certain that for those who are experiencing long delays, it isn't WEC systems causing an issue.

"I actually have spent a great deal of time myself and had our whole staff analyzing the system to ensure there aren't any delays caused by the My Vote system, or the WisVote system, and we feel very confident that there's no delays being caused on our side,” said Wolfe.

WBAY has reached out to a postal service spokesperson, but hasn't received a statement at this time.

Wolfe says the WEC doesn't have the ability to determine the deadlines, but they try to implement solutions or overcome any challenge voters may face.

"I think patience is key,” said Wolfe. “I think we all owe each other a little extra kindness through this process to make sure that we're working through these changes together."

Wolfe suggests people drop off their ballots at their clerk's office Tuesday, adding that many municipalities have drop boxes where voters could place their ballots.

Those who haven't received a ballot yet can check its status online, fill in your information on this webpage: CLICK HERE

Then click "View my request" to see where your absentee ballot is in the process.

Oshkosh's City manager is instructing anyone who hasn't received an absentee ballot to try to vote in-person on Tuesday so their vote can be counted.

"We can't explain necessarily why they didn't get their ballot, but we want to make sure that you have an opportunity to vote," said Mark Rohloff. "So what we're suggesting is you give our City Clerk's office a call, and they can identify you as somebody who requested an absentee ballot, hasn't received it, and we will free up your name so that you can show up at the polling place [Tuesday] to vote."

Oshkosh residents can call the clerk's office at 920-236-5011.