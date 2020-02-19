Wisconsin Democrats delay vote on GOP income tax cut

Democrats in the Wisconsin Senate have temporarily blocked a vote on passing a Republican-authored $250 million income tax cut proposal.

The bill debated Wednesday could be on a crash course with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who wants the Legislature to spend more money on schools.

Republicans were moving swiftly to pass the tax cut in an election year.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on it Thursday, its last planned session day of the year.

The Senate may vote on the bill Thursday.

Evers has not said yet whether he would sign or veto the measure.

