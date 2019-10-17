Wisconsin DOT commits to funding Southern Bridge in De Pere

A proposed bypass in De Pere may be happening after all.

The Department of Transportation committed to funding the Southern Bridge project in Brown County.

It hopes it will alleviate heavy traffic over the Fox River at the Claude Allouez Bridge.

Action 2 News has been following the slow progress of the project for years.

The bridge and an expansion of I-41 between De Pere and Appleton was partially vetoed out of the state budget to leave both elements in the hands of the DOT.

"If Brown County can get through the environmental process and get to a record of decision, then the Department of Transportation would take it from that point and do the design and construction of the interchange," Director of the Northeast Department of Transportation Will Dorsey said.

DOT has agreed to fund an estimated 30 million dollar project for the construction and design.

But before anything can be done, municipalities in Brown County have to agree on the project.

"If they're not apart of this then we're really kind of still at square one," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

Streckenbach said affected communities have to sign off on the plan because they'll pay half the cost of the study.

"The town of Ledgeview has agreed, we know that the city of De Pere is funded and the town of Lawrence is in two weeks that they'll make that determination," Streckenbach said.

If everything goes well the project will begin within the I-41 expansion in 2025 and be completed by 2029.