Wisconsin DOC: 2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Oshkosh Correctional Institution

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections' website says there are multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state's institutions, including two cases at the Oshkosh facility.

According to the DOC’s website, there are two categories listed for each adult institution - one for the amount of staff confirmed cases, which are self-reported, and another category for the persons in the department's care.

Oshkosh Correctional Institution lists two people in the department's care have been confirmed to have COVID-19, but no staff members are confirmed to be infected.

Waupun Correctional Institution says one staff member has been confirmed to have COVID-19, with Columbia having two staff members confirmed, and Milwaukee Secure Detention having four staff members confirmed.

The DOC website also lists 47 people in the department's care have tested negative, with 27 test results still pending.

Officials list 77 tests for people in the department's care have been completed, which include four positive tests.

As WBAY has previously reported, an Oshkosh Correctional Institution inmate wrote a letter saying if the virus makes its way into the institution, "we will be suffering and dropping like flies in here."

This was two weeks after we spoke with some local jails on how they were changing protocol due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, at Community Corrections Region 3, Milwaukee, three staff members have been confirmed to have COVID-19.