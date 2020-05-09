Wisconsin DHS records second highest day of testing, Brown Co. deaths increase to 18

Coronavirus testing diagnosed 349 more patients in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Saturday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 9,939 patients.

14 more COVID-19 patients died from Friday to Saturday, bringing the state’s pandemic's death toll to 398. That number includes five new deaths reported in Brown County during that same time period.

The state received results of 5,019 tests, an increase from Friday’s report of 4,230, and is the second highest amount of test results this week, only behind Thursday’s record amount of 5,209 test results.

The DHS says 7% of those new test results were positive, a decrease from Friday’s 8.1%.

By our measure, Wisconsin is still on a downward trend in positive test results over the past 14 days -- one of the metrics for reopening Wisconsin.

State officials are asking health care providers to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and encouraging the general public to take advantage of community testing.

Cases county-by-county

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 10 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,834 cases (+128) (18 deaths) (+5)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 35 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 29 cases (+2)

Clark - 24 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 32 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 17 cases

Dane - 465 cases (+10) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 55 cases (+4) (1 death)

Door - 20 (+2) cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 11 (+1) cases

Dunn - 14 cases

Eau Claire - 54 (+4) cases

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 86 (+1) cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 1 case

Grant - 67 (+1) cases (7 deaths)

Green - 33 cases (+10)

Green Lake - 7 (+1) cases

Iowa - 10 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 50 cases (2 deaths) +2

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 6251 cases (+24) (15 deaths)

Kewaunee - 28 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 32 cases

Lafayette - 13 cases (+4)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 19 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 3,854 cases (+481) (224 deaths) (+7)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 28 cases (+1)

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 111 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 104 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 12 cases

Polk - 5 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 680 cases (+46) (16 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 347 cases (+4) (13 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 71 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 20 cases

Sheboygan - 65 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 27 cases (+1)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 5 cases

Vernon - 3 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 229 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 116 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 396 cases (+9) (23 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 13 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 98 cases (+7) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (9 deaths)

Menominee - 6 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

*Michigan results are more fluid as state investigators update the residence and location of patients

Demographics

COVID-19 patients hospitalized during treatment: 1,806

Currently hospitalized: 339

In intensive care: 110

Eighteen percent of all Wisconsin patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized. That percentage has declined slowly but steadily as testing expands and more asymptomatic carriers are diagnosed.

Community testing

Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties are partnering in community COVID-19 testing (see related story). It will be offered at Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Dr., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15. No appointment is needed but you must be experiencing one of the symptoms of COVID-19 (see symptoms later in this article). The site is capable of testing 300 people per day.

Marinette County set up drive-through community testing at the county highway shop, County Highway W, in Crivitz. It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14. You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to qualify. Testing is free, no appointment is needed, and it's open to any resident of Wisconsin, not just Marinette County. Anyone getting a test will be advised to go directly home and self-isolate since they're presenting a symptom.

Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing events. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:



Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

This is a developing story, check back for more details as they become available.