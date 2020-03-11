Wisconsin DHS: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 2 in Fond du Lac Co.

State officials say they now have more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to a release sent late Wednesday afternoon, two patients in Fond du Lac County were exposed to the virus while traveling.

One of those patients was traveling within the United States, while another was traveling internationally.

Officials say one of those patients is hospitalized, and the other is isolated at home.

The other confirmed case is out of Waukesha County, who was traveling in the United States and internationally, and is isolated at home.

Health officials have not said where the patients are from in Fond du Lac and Waukesha Counties.

Kimberly Mueller, Health Officer for the Fond du Lac County Health Department, says they are working with their partners and local hospital systems to "ensure we are getting residents the care and testing they need to ensure we are protecting the community as a whole."

Health officials are working to find out who all three patients have been in contact with, and will isolate or quarantine them, and also test anyone who is showing symptoms.

The Department of Health Services says anyone who has traveled in the past 14 days to locations where there is community spread of the virus, both international and national, are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms during that time.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should then contact your local health department and health care provider for possible testing.

You should then call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

Previous cases reported in the state included two in Dane County, and one in Pierce County.

One of those cases involved a person being isolated at home, and has since recovered.

The other two cases were announced earlier this week, and both people are currently isolated at their homes.

Health officials add as COVID-19 spreads in the country, temporary closures of colleges and universities, child care facilities and schools may be done in order to slow the spread of disease, as well as workplace social distancing, and replacing in-person meetings with teleworking and modifying, postponing, or canceling mass gatherings.