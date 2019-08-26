Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy stepping down

Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy says he is stepping down to focus on his family as they prepare to welcome their ninth child.

"Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition," reads a post on Duffy's Facebook page.

Duffy says being in Washington four days a week has taken its toll.

Duffy has represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District for eight years. He's a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

Duffy was elected to the House in 2011. He previously served as Ashland County District Attorney.

Duffy served on the House Financial Services Committee throughout his tenure.

Duffy says he will step down on Sept. 23.

The 7th Congressional District covers Wausau and much of northern Wisconsin. The district was Democratic for more than 40 years. Rep. Dave Obey represented the 7th from 1969 until he stepped down in 2011.

Duffy would've faced a re-election race in 2020.

Duffy posted this announcement on his official Facebook page:

"Next to marrying Rachel, representing you – the people and families of Wisconsin’s 7th District - in Congress has been the highest honor of my life. Together, we have engaged in the most important battles of our time: protecting freedom of speech and religious liberty, taking care of our veterans, defending the unborn, and saving American jobs and American capitalism. After eight and a half years, the time has come for me to focus more on the reason we fight these battles – family. As you all know, raising a family is hard work. It's especially true for one as large and busy as mine. Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging and for that reason, I have always been open to signs from God when it comes to balancing my desire to serve both my family and my country. Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility. On September 23, I will step down and allow others to step forward to begin laying out their own vision and plans for leading this beautiful district and the most honest, hard-working, family-oriented, patriotic, and God-fearing constituents in America. I will be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years. I am especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family. We hope they keep coming! I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family. A special thank you to my chief of staff, Pete Meachum, my district director, Jesse Garza, and the rest of my loyal and competent district & DC staff. They are the reason you have enjoyed the best and most attentive customer service this district has ever had to resolve your federal issues and problems. I am so proud of what they do and have full confidence they will continue to seamlessly provide these valuable services during the coming transition."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt praised Duffy's service.

“For the past eight years, Sean Duffy has served the people of Wisconsin’s seventh congressional district with dedication, honor, and an interminable love for our State and its people. Sean has always been a great friend of the Party and an exceptional proponent of our conservative ideals. We are extremely grateful for his years of service and friendship. I, along with everyone at the Republican Party of Wisconsin, will be keeping Sean, Rachel, and the rest of the Duffy family in our thoughts and prayers as they make this difficult transition and prepare for the arrival of the newest member of their family.”

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker tweeted his support for Duffy. "Our prayers go out to @RCamposDuffy, @Duffy4Wisconsin, their unborn baby and the rest of their family. Thanks for putting family first!"

