Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths cross 600; testing numbers rebound

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin's death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus crossed 600 in the state's latest report.
The Department of Health Services reported 12 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 607 COVID-19 patients dead since March 19. That's a known-case death rate of 3.2%. Ten patients died in Milwaukee County; there was one death each in Racine and Washington counties.
COVID-19 testing rebounded, with 10,522 test results returned -- well above Monday's 3,632. That's in line with the amount of testing last Wednesday and Thursday.
A low 3.55% of these tests were positive, identifying 374 new patients or carriers of the coronavirus. That number is higher than the past two days combined, but health officials emphasize looking at the percentage of test results to keep it in perspective as the number of tests coming back wax and wane.
Notably in Northeast Wisconsin, Winnebago County had 21 positive tests and Brown County added 14. Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw an increase in Tuesday's state report, and Iron County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula had its first positive test (see county numbers later in this article).
Wisconsin now has 18,917 cases since the first patient in Wisconsin was identified on February 5.
The state considers 64% of those patients recovered. The DHS defines recovery as surviving 30 days from the onset of symptoms or getting a positive test, or having the absence of symptoms or release from isolation medically documented.
There are 388 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, including 139 in ICU. There are another 209 people in hospitals who are suspected of having COVID-19 but awaiting their test results.
To date, 2,643 patients, or 14% of cases, have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment.
More labs joined Wisconsin's testing effort. The state now has 58 public and private labs doing COVID-19 testing, with a daily capacity of 14,755 tests. There are 29 other labs preparing to do testing for the state.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 20 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,334 cases (+14) (37 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 57 cases (+1)
Clark - 33 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 759 cases (+24) (29 deaths)
Dodge - 226 cases (2 death)
Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 24 cases
Eau Claire - 114 cases (+1)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 215 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
Forest - 28 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 96 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 68 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 20 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 110 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,201 cases (+23) (30 deaths)
Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 55 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 27 cases
Langlade - 3 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 52 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+205) (309 deaths) (+10)
Monroe - 18 cases (+1) (1 death)
Oconto - 38 cases (+1)
Oneida - 9 cases
Outagamie - 232 cases (+2) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 165 cases (12 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 47 cases (+2)
Polk - 22 cases (+3) (1 death)
Portage - 14 cases (+2)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,762 cases (+29) (41 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 646 cases (+7) (19 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 79 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 50 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 95 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 95 cases (+3)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 26 cases (+1)
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 398 cases (+1) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 260 cases (+3) (8 deaths) (+1)
Waukesha - 722 cases (+13) (30 deaths)
Waupaca - 45 cases (+3) (1 death)
Waushara - 8 cases
Winnebago - 270 cases (+21) (7 deaths)
Wood - 10 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 6 cases
Iron - 1 case (+1)
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 56 cases (12 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).