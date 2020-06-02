Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths cross 600; testing numbers rebound

Wisconsin's death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus crossed 600 in the state's latest report.

The Department of Health Services reported 12 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 607 COVID-19 patients dead since March 19. That's a known-case death rate of 3.2%. Ten patients died in Milwaukee County; there was one death each in Racine and Washington counties.

COVID-19 testing rebounded, with 10,522 test results returned -- well above Monday's 3,632. That's in line with the amount of testing last Wednesday and Thursday.

A low 3.55% of these tests were positive, identifying 374 new patients or carriers of the coronavirus. That number is higher than the past two days combined, but health officials emphasize looking at the percentage of test results to keep it in perspective as the number of tests coming back wax and wane.

Notably in Northeast Wisconsin, Winnebago County had 21 positive tests and Brown County added 14. Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw an increase in Tuesday's state report, and Iron County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula had its first positive test (see county numbers later in this article).

Wisconsin now has 18,917 cases since the first patient in Wisconsin was identified on February 5.

The state considers 64% of those patients recovered. The DHS defines recovery as surviving 30 days from the onset of symptoms or getting a positive test, or having the absence of symptoms or release from isolation medically documented.

There are 388 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, including 139 in ICU. There are another 209 people in hospitals who are suspected of having COVID-19 but awaiting their test results.

To date, 2,643 patients, or 14% of cases, have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment.

More labs joined Wisconsin's testing effort. The state now has 58 public and private labs doing COVID-19 testing, with a daily capacity of 14,755 tests. There are 29 other labs preparing to do testing for the state.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,334 cases (+14) (37 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 57 cases (+1)

Clark - 33 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 759 cases (+24) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 226 cases (2 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 114 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 215 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Forest - 28 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 96 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 68 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 20 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 110 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,201 cases (+23) (30 deaths)

Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 55 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 27 cases

Langlade - 3 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 52 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+205) (309 deaths) (+10)

Monroe - 18 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 38 cases (+1)

Oneida - 9 cases

Outagamie - 232 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 165 cases (12 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 47 cases (+2)

Polk - 22 cases (+3) (1 death)

Portage - 14 cases (+2)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,762 cases (+29) (41 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 646 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 79 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 50 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 95 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 95 cases (+3)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 26 cases (+1)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 398 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 260 cases (+3) (8 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 722 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Waupaca - 45 cases (+3) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 270 cases (+21) (7 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 6 cases

Iron - 1 case (+1)

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 56 cases (12 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

