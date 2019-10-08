Wisconsin Attorney General urges red flag legislation during Appleton visit

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul continues to call on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would address ongoing gun violence.

On Tuesday in Appleton he specifically cited his support for a red flag law which would allow a judge to take away someone's gun if there's evidence the person could be violent.

Surrounded by a number of Fox Valley area police chiefs and mayors, Kaul was one of many to express his support.

"Just like universal background checks, which are designed to prevent people who are prohibited from possessing a firearm from obtaining a firearm, this legislation is designed specifically to focus on people who have been shown to a judge to be a danger," said Kaul.

Others like Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas also spoke out. He said, "When the opportunity presents itself, our lawmakers need to seize that moment to prove to us that they can come together. Most citizens believe this legislation is one of those issues."

A recent Marquette Law School poll reveals that 81 percent of Wisconsinites favor a red flag law.

However, many Republicans who control the state legislature say it could infringe on a person's 2nd Amendment rights.

Action 2 News reached out to local Republican lawmakers for reaction to the attorney general's comments but we have not heard back.

In a September 19 statement, Republican leadership wrote, "Last year, Republicans passed $100 million in school safety grants. We're continuing to work on finding bipartisan solutions by focusing on improvements in our mental health care system."

Kaul added, "In many cases in which there's gun violence, and that includes cases in which people commit suicide with a firearm, there are clear signs of danger that proceed that act of gun violence."

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has mentioned he might call a special session to take up the issue and could announce a decision on that soon.

