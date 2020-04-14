Wisconsin Assembly prepares to vote on virus response bill

About half of the 99 members of the Wisconsin Assembly planned to participate remotely in a virtual session Tuesday to vote on a coronavirus response bill, the first time lawmakers have gathered since the pandemic.

The session was scheduled to take place in the Assembly chamber as usual, but due to concerns about spreading the virus, about half of the representatives planned to dial in and vote remotely, according to Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. The Senate was to hold a similar session on Wednesday to send the bill on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

This marks the first time in Wisconsin’s 172-year history that lawmakers are convening a session with members participating remotely. Legislative rules require lawmakers to be present to debate and vote on bills. However, a law passed in 2009 allowed for holding virtual sessions during disasters.

Republican Assembly leaders predicted bipartisan support for the bill. It largely ensures that Wisconsin can capture the $2.3 billion coming to the state under the federal stimulus bill, including higher Medicaid payments and unemployment benefits.

Under the bill, the Legislature’s budget committee would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in funding during the public health emergency and up to 90 days after it ends.

The measure also would waive the state’s one-week waiting period to receive unemployment for anyone who applies between March and Feb. 7, 2021; ban certain insurers from prohibiting coverage based on a COVID-19 diagnosis; ease licensing and credentialing for health care workers; reduce nurse training hour requirements; and render health providers immune from civil liability for services provided during the pandemic.

Evers did not say Monday whether he supported the bill, saying he had not reviewed it, but he was hoping it wouldn’t be the last action taken by the Legislature to offer aid during the pandemic.

Nineteen states had allocated more than $3 billion to respond to the pandemic as of Friday, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

As of Monday, COVID-19 had killed 154 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,400. Among those who contracted the virus and recovered is Democratic state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee.

Assembly Democrats tweeted that the Legislature’s efforts to provide crisis relief shouldn’t stop with just this bill.

“The COVID-19 crisis requires a state government that can be responsive to the needs of our state and the many unforeseen challenges in the days ahead,” the Democrats tweeted.

The caucus planned to try to add provisions to help pay child care costs for “critical workforce members,” give child care providers hazard pay, and pump an additional $5 million into tourism efforts and an additional $60 million into the University of Wisconsin System, among other things. Republicans are likely to reject the proposals, but introducing them gives Democrats an opportunity to prolong debate.

Assembly Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that if Democrats introduce those amendments, they would break a deal that both Republicans and Democrats had agreed upon.

“If the Dems end up doing this, it is nothing but a blatantly partisan political exercise,” he tweeted.

“In an emergency like this, it isn’t the time for petty politics,” he added.