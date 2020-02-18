Wisconsin Assembly considering constitutional convention

The Wisconsin Assembly was scheduled to vote on a proposal to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution. That would include amending the Constitution to impose term limits on federal offices.

Wisconsin would become the 16th state to pass such a resolution should it clear the Assembly on Tuesday and then the Senate.

Because it is a resolution, and not a state law, it does not require the signature of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be enacted.

It takes 34 states to request that Congress convene a convention of the states.

