WisDOT makes safety improvements to Highway 15 ahead of expansion project

Local officials called on state representatives earlier this month for safety improvements on Highway 15 after a car versus bus crash killed 10-year-old Noah Taylor.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) put new measures in place as part of ongoing efforts to address those safety concerns.

More than 17,000 cars travel Highway 15 every day.

"We're always evaluating our highways and trying to make sure everything is designed and signed and marked as well as we possibly can to make it as safe as we can," said Scott Nelson, Northeast Region Traffic Safety Engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

That is why WisDOT is making improvements to the high-volume roadway. Along with refreshing pavement markings, safety engineers adjusted traffic signal timings at two intersections in Hortonville along Highway 15 at Warner Street and Nash Street. The goal is to move traffic flow through the village more efficiently.

The new safety improvements also reinforce to drivers that slowing down is not optional.

"As you come in from either New London or from the Greenville area, you'll pass a speed trailer out there reminding motorists to obey their speed limits," said Nelson. "Additionally, we've also put out extra law enforcement that you'll be seeing out there as well to ensure that motorists are obeying those speed limits."

"All of us recognize how important it is, and it's nice to see everybody moving in the same direction," said Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

The safety measures come ahead of the Highway 15 Expansion Project included in Governor Evers' proposed biennial budget.

"I've talked to members of the Joint Finance Committee who are responsible for the budget moving forward here. I am confident that money will stay in as the governor proposed," said Steineke.

Hortonville Village Administrator David DeTroye feels the measures are "a good start" and adds that "every effort to curtail speeding and accidents in the region is appreciated."

However, he says the improvements are only temporary fixes saying, "Now it's just a matter of time and money. What is needed is for this project to stay in the budget and come to fruition as projected 2021 - 2024."