WisDOT keeps rest areas open for truck drivers

Officials say they are keeping its 28 rest areas across the state open in order to support truckers during the pandemic.

Rest areas can be found on the Interstate highway system, as well as other major four-lane highways, and are open year round.

According to WisDOT, the rest areas are different than waysides, which are open during summer months (typically from late May to mid-September), and are generally located on two-lane highways, and are more scenic.

WisDOT says rest areas offer clean restrooms, car and truck parking, drinking water, handicap accessibility, picnic areas, road maps, weather information, places to walk pets, recycling areas and other things.

In addition to the rest areas, WisDOT says the truck safety weight enforcement facilities are also allowing all-hours parking and access to rest rooms, as well as vending, at the following locations:

-Kenosha

-Beloit

-Madison

-Sparta

-Superior

CLICK HERE to learn more about rest areas, waysides, the truck parking information management system and where rest areas are located in nearby states.