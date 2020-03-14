WisDOT given permission to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply permits

The Wisconsin DOT will now be able to issue special permits for the transportation of inventory so grocery stores and other retail stores affected by the coronavirus can continue to have supplies.

On Saturday, Governor Tony Evers directed WisDOT to issue the Relief Effort Supply Permits so additional supplies could be delivered by using Wisconsin interstates, as well as most highways and local roadways, and also by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.

WisDOT says the permits don't apply to class two highways, posted bridges and local highways with special and seasonal weight limit postings.

The department says Class II highways make up about 12% of state highways.

The overweight permits are being issued by the department, and officials say fees will be waived for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers.

Officials add the permits will authorize any vehicle combination to operate at a maximum gross weight of up to 88,000 pounds, and a permit may only authorize weights not more than 10% greater than the gross axle, gross axle combination, or gross vehicle weight limitations listed under a Wisconsin Statute.

Click here

for instructions on how to apply for the COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permit.

You can also e-mail the following information to this address, or Fax to 608-264-7751 Attn: COVID-19:

WI Oversize permits account #

US DOT #

Company name

Address/City/State/Zip Code

Phone number

Email address

Contact person

Number of Units