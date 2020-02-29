UPDATE: All eastbound lanes of WIS 29 back open near Pulaski

UPDATE: WisDOT says all lanes are back open following a vehicle fire on eastbound WIS 29 late Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at WIS 32 near Pulaski.

The lanes were back open at 1:56 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of WIS 29 near Pulaski are blocked due to a vehicle fire.

According to a WisDOT news release issued at 1:15 p.m., all lanes are blocked on Eastbound WIS 29 at WIS 32 in Brown County.

WisDOT lists the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the incident is estimated to last for more than two hours.

Officials say traffic is being diverted around the fire using the ramps to and from WIS 32.

No word yet on the extent of any injuries.

Check back for updates.