UPDATE: WisDOT: All southbound lanes of I-41 back open at US 45

UPDATE: Wisconsin DOT officials say all lanes of traffic are back open on I-41 at US 45 following a crash early Wednesday evening.

Although details are still limited, WisDOT says the crash happened at 5:11 p.m., and was cleared at 6:37 p.m.

At first, WisDOT reported only two lanes were closed due to the crash, however officials then updated their report to say all lanes were closed.

511 reported there were severe delays beyond Jackson Street.

At this time, Action 2 News is still working to gather details about the crash, and we will provide an update once more information is known.

==============================================

The Winnebago County Sheriff is handling the crash.

Action 2 News will provide more updates regarding the crash as information becomes available.