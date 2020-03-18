WisDOT: DMV to limit in-person services starting March 23

Government officials say DMV locations across Wisconsin will be closed for one day in order to deep clean and modify public spaces, minimize in-person transactions and direct customers to online services.

Officials say they are working to make sure essential services with the DMV will continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WisDOT, all DMV Customer Service Centers will close on Friday, March 20 in order to make any necessary changes for social distancing practices.

The Centers will then re-open on Monday, March 23.

State officials add some changes will be implemented temporarily in order to meet legal requirements:

- Driver licenses and CDLs that will expire during the public health emergency will be extended 60 days, and late fees will be waived.

- All driver skills test are canceled as of March 18 until further notice

- Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by phone or paper, and not in-person. All customers will be notified.

In addition, service centers will reopen with limited services, and appointments will need to be scheduled for anyone needing a new driver license, as well as identification cards needing to be issued.

Customers can make appointments by using the Driver License Guide, which can be found by CLICKING HERE.

If you don't make an appointment, you will be helped in order of arrival when appointments aren't booked.

There will be space in the lobby to wait.

Click here to see a full list of online services.

Click here to complete vehicle transactions through third party agents.