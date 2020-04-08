WisDOT: All DMV service centers closed to in-person transactions, few services available by appointment

More restrictions regarding in-person services are now in place at Wisconsin DMV Service Centers.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), says additional restrictions at the centers began Wednesday, April 8, in order to protect customers and employees.

WisDOT says until further notice, the service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions except for the following, which will only be available by appointment:

-Commercial Driver Licenses

Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process

-New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting

Appointments can be made by calling 608-264-7447.

Services which are available online include:

All vehicle-related transactions, such as renewing registration, titling a vehicle, etc.

-Obtaining a duplicate driver license

-Changing address

As WBAY previously reported, the DMV put other restrictions into place weeks ago, which include:

-A 60 day extension for all driver licenses and CDL renewals

-All ID cars can be renewed online

-Emissions testing requirements have been deferred

-Registration renewals should still be completed by mail or online by the renewal date

-Non-CDL driver skills tests have been cancelled until further notice