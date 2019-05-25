Wis. coach's family injured in wrong-way crash in Michigan

A Wisconsin family was injured in a wrong-way crash in Superior Township in Michigan early Saturday morning.

Close family friend and community leader Michael Johnson confirms to NBC15 News that Howard Moore and his family were hit by the wrong-way driver. He says Moore's wife and daughter were killed in the crash. Moore is the UW Men's basketball assistant coach and former player.

Johnson, the CEO of the Boy's and Girls Club of Dane County, said he spoke with Moore's assistant on Saturday, confirming the news.

On a phone call to NBC15 News, Johnson said he grew up with Moore on the west side of Chicago. Their families were friends, and had even planned to get together later this week.

“I had literally just talked to coach a couple days ago. I found out from my cook that his wife was at the Boys and Girls Club yesterday, and before she got on the road, she was bringing some food up to feed a family in a neighborhood,” Johnson says. “He’s a beautiful man, his wife had a very giving heart. And I literally just came from his foundation dinner last week. And it’s tragic. Not only for UW, but for our community.”

Johnson says the Moore family “did everything together.”

“They took two really good people away from us,” he says. “And I just want to keep Howard and his son in our thoughts and prayers, and hope that the community will do everything to support him once he gets out of the hospital.”

Johnson says he plans to visit Moore in a Michigan hospital on Sunday.

The Moore children attend school in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Saturday evening, the district sent out a message to parents addressing the crash, saying, “Additional support staff would be on hand starting Tuesday morning to help students and staff.”

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on.

The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman, who died at the scene of the crash. A child passenger in the car she hit, also died, according to Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police has not yet released the names of those involved, including the family who was hit by the wrong-way driver.

In an article posted early this afternoon, the Big Ten Network reported UW assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore was involved in the crash. According to the Big Ten Network, Moore's wife and daughter were killed in the crash.

NBC15 News reached out to UW Athletics to confirm this information. At 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, Patrick Herb said "Unfortunately I don't have anything to confirm at this time."

NBC15 also reached out to UW Communications. At 3:14 p.m. Meredith McGlore, director of News and Media Relations, said she could not confirm anything. She said a statement from UW Athletics is expected to be released this afternoon.

Crews also reached out to Moore's assistant for more information. NBC15 is still waiting for a response.

The basketball community is tight knit and some with connections to Moore and ties to the university are commenting on social media.

Superior Township is roughly 40 miles west of Detroit.

There were other victims involved. Two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash will continue. Police said once autopsies, toxicology tests and reports from MSP traffic crash reconstructionists are completed, a more accurate description of the crash will be released.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information comes in.