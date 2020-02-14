Wis. Supreme Court approves Kohler golf course annexation

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says the city of Sheboygan properly annexed land for a Kohler Co. golf course.

The company wants to convert nearly 250 acres in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County for the course.

The Sheboygan Common Council passed an ordinance annexing the land on Kohler's behalf in 2017.

The town sued, arguing the land isn't contiguous to the city and the city abused its discretion.

The court ruled unanimously Friday that the annexation was proper, finding the land shares a 650-foot boundary with city land and the city wanted the land to expand housing.