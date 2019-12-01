Winter storm impacts businesses and homes in Oconto County

Snow, ice and frigid cold temperatures caused flooding and power outages in Oconto County.

"Everything was out," Kwik Trip Employee Dana Prue said. "We had to act fast. We got all of our food put away to keep it from becoming within a danger zone temperature."

The winter storm impacted businesses like Kwik Trip and the heavy snow also took a toll on houses and roads, where high winds and high water caused flooding.

"This is probably the record peak for us this year," Oconto County Department of Public Works Supervisor Jeremy Wusterbarth said.

Water seeped into the Oconto Utility Wastewater Treatment Plant, where crews had to use sandbags to contain the water.

"A lot of it depends on mother nature," Wusterbarth said. "If she helps us out and gets the wind to switch a little bit and take some of that water away, then we are back to normal. If not we want it to be at a minimum."

As crews work to reduce the flooding, others are trying to restore power.

"Hopefully they'll get our power back on soon," said Prue.