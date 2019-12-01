Winter storm causes issues on busy travel weekend

A winter storm hitting the region late Saturday into Sunday caused a lot of issues from poor road conditions to travel delays and cities declaring snow emergencies.

Oconto County said "due to the unprecedented extremely high water levels, the Oconto Utility Wastewater Treatment Plant is currently over capacity." It is asking residents to minimize the use of water as much as possible, including toilet flushing, until further notice.

Oconto County has also declared a snow emergency saying parking on any city street is not permitted until further notice. Drivers who park on city streets may risk getting a ticket. The City of Oconto said it is also dealing with flooding. Due to the current weather conditions, Splinter Causeway is closed until further notice. Also Spies Road, Harbor Road and Bayshore Road are open only to local traffic as they are covered with water.

The Appleton Police Department also posted on its Facebook page saying, “Due to the storm there will be no 2-5 parking permission for Sunday night into Monday Morning (12/1-2/2019). If you have already requested permission you must still remove your vehicle from the street. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The weather has also caused power outages across our area. WPS reported overnight problems in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Sobieski, and Hilbert. It has seen thousands of outages. Meanwhile, We Energies has also been trying to restore power to thousands of customers near the Shawano-Oconto County line.

As travelers make their way back to the area after the Thanksgiving holiday, local airports also dealt with some delays and cancellations.

According to the First Alert Weather team, this storm will pull away from northeast Wisconsin tonight, but slippery travel is still possible through Monday morning. The weather looks much quieter during the work-week. Other than a few occasional flurries, no big storms ahead with highs around the freezing mark.

