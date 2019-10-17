Winter Outlook: If you like snow, you'll love this upcoming winter

If you like snow, you'll like this upcoming winter. Forecasters with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) say winter will be wetter-than-average in our neck of the woods.

"Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska and Hawaii this winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast," reads the outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

That wetter-than-average weather extends from December through February.

What does that mean for Northeast Wisconsin? StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says, "For the past four years in a row, we have seen above normal snowfall across northeast Wisconsin. And each consecutive year has been even snowier than the previous year. Last winter, Green Bay's seasonal snowfall piled up to 74.0 inches. Considering we are still in the middle of Green Bay's wettest year on record, I see no reason to bet against our weather pattern's persistence. The bottom-line is, that if you like snow, you'll probably love this upcoming winter."

Temperatures will be warmer-than-normal from the Western United States across the Southern United States and up the Eastern Seaboard.

The Great Lakes region is not in that warmer-than normal zone, so we'll have to wait and see. We'll have "equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures," according to NOAA.

The good news? NOAA says no part of the country is "favored to have" below-average temperatures. Again, we'll have to wait and see.

CLICK HERE for NOAA'S complete Winter Outlook.

StormCenter 2 has the perfect tool for a snowy winter: our free StormCenter 2 On the Go app. Get weather alerts, current conditions at a glance, and radar. Forecast details for the next 48 hours with sunrise and sunset times and a long-range, 10-day forecast to plan ahead. School closings, the StormCenter 2 24/7 channel and TimeSaver Traffic.

CLICK HERE to find out how to download the app for your smart phone or tablet.