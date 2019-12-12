Winter Farmers Market kicks off with crafts, visit from Santa

Farmers markets aren't just for summer. The Winter Farmers Market presented by Bellin Health is offering up food, crafts and live music each Saturday.

The Winter Farmers Market kicks off Saturday, Dec. 14 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

This first market of the season is special--it's known as the Holiday Market. There will be handcrafted gift vendors, hearty winter foods and photos with Santa!

The market opens at 8 a.m. Photos with Santa start at 10 a.m. Everything wraps up at noon.

The Holiday Market will be located in KI Exhibit Hall C.

The Winter Farmers Market will be held on the following Saturdays:

January 11, 8 a.m. - noon

January 25, 8 a.m. - noon

February 8, 8 a.m. - noon

February 22, 8 a.m. - noon

CLICK HERE for more information on the Winter Farmers Market.

Watch the videos to learn about the vendors.