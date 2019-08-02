Winning the battle against phragmites

Efforts to control phragmites on private properties in Manitowoc County are proving highly successful.

From July through October last year, crews from Stantec Consulting visited more than 1,000 properties in Manitowoc County, spraying an herbicide on a total of more than 700 acres of the aggressive, invasive plants.

That includes a parcel near Maribel, where the difference is night and day.

"As you can see there's native species coming up underneath," says Derek Mueller, a Stantec phragmites project manager.

CLICK HERE for the Manitowoc County invasive species control map.

"We're having very good success with the sites that were treated. The more we get the less chance of this spreading, you know right now we're approaching 80-plus percent of the sites, so that's really excellent," adds Tom Ward, who oversees the phragmites spraying in the county for the Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership (LNRP).

Last year, the LNRP received more than half a million dollars in EPA funding to treat public and private lands, at no cost to the landowner.

"They're usually very surprised, especially since a lot of them have tried to treat it before and they don't have quite the same success, so they're pretty surprised," says Mueller of the landowners' reactions he encounters.

This summer, Stantec is returning to all the sites and re-treating locations, if necessary, along with spraying other properties for the first time as more landowners sign up for the program.

In the years to come, Ward says townships have committed to supporting a fund to keep attacking new patches of phragmites.

"We feel we can easily raise about $95,000 and that will be a source of funding over the next ten years, that when sites pop up we can hire a contractor or students to go out and just do some spot treatment, that long-term commitment is what's really important, otherwise we've spent a lot of money without a long-term outcome," says Ward.

