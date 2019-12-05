Winnegamie Dog Club saved from blight list

The Winnegamie Dog Club has been removed from a blight resolution in the City of Menasha.

The club posted a "victory" message on Facebook. "Thank you to the over 100 supporters who came out to support us. I think they underestimated the passion of dog lovers!"

Action 2 News first reported on the Winnegamie Dog Club's blight fight in November. Members feared the club's future was in peril after learning the Menasha Redevelopment Authority considered placing it on a blight list.

Mayor Don Merkes told us he planned to recommend the Winnegamie Dog Club be removed from consideration the Dec. 3 Redevelopment Authority meeting.

"I think they can rest easy knowing that we want the dog park to be part of the community, but we also want to see the neighboring properties developed in a more friendly way for the community to help the tax base and provide services," said Merkes.

The Winnegamie Dog Club has been part of the Menasha community since 1958. The club trains hundreds of dogs each year.