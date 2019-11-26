Winnegamie Dog Club faces potential blight designation

A notice from the Menasha Redevelopment Authority is sparking concern among members of the Winnegamie Dog Club.

Puppies weave in and out of orange cones as they learn how to follow their owners in a training class.

"The Winnegamie Dog Club has been here since 1958," said Susan Hayes, a member of the Winnegamie Dog Club. "We train over 1,000 dogs a year offering more than 160 classes."

Now, members fear for the future of the club after learning the Menasha Redevelopment Authority is looking at blighting the property.

"To be blighted means that your building is dilapidated, run down, unhealthy, or unsafe in one form or another," said Hayes.

While that may be true in some cases, Menasha Mayor Don Merkes says that is not why it is being considered now.

"A lot of misinformation going on with this process," said Merkes.

The Wisconsin State Statutes outline a number of reasons why a property might be blighted. In this case, Merkes tells Action 2 News it is because of how the six parcels up for consideration are shaped: long, skinny, and hard to develop as they are now.

"It's really a designation to help start a discussion as to what is the best thing for that community," said Merkes. "We don't plan to use eminent domain in this area."

In fact, while he does not have the final say, the mayor plans to recommend the Winnegamie Dog Club be removed from consideration at the next meeting.

"There isn't a project for that spot for starters and because it caused so much concern for the members of that club," he said.

Three of the six land parcels are city-owned, and Merkes says they will receive blight designation. What happens to the three privately-owned parcels, including the Winnegamie Dog Club, is still undecided.

"I think they can rest easy knowing that we want the dog park to be part of the community, but we also want to see the neighboring properties developed in a more friendly way for the community to help the tax base and provide services," said Merkes.

Merkes says the rumors that the city wants to move the Public Works building to the properties under consideration for being blighted are untrue. That building is being rebuilt on its former site which was previously blighted.

The Menasha Redevelopment Authority is holding a public hearing on December 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the Menasha City Center. There they will decide which properties to blight.