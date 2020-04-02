Winneconne woman joins thousands of people using hearts to build community

Sitting on her couch with knitting needles and yarn in hand, Diane Seckar has not left her home in three weeks. Instead, she spends time knitting, a favorite activity of hers for 60 years.

"I have enough yarn to last me for years, so I'm good to go," she said. "I've been knitting the hearts, and I knit them, stuff them, and throw them in the washer to felt them."

Seckar made the hearts to hand out to her friends.

"Yesterday morning, my daughter's friend called me up and said, 'You should look at this page, because your birthday picture, which I had a birthday a week ago, would be perfect on there,'" said Seckar.

The picture shows her holding a basket full of her knit hearts.

In just 24 hours, her post in the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group had more than 22,000 reactions.

"It's insane. It's insane," said Seckar. "So, when it was 7,000 likes, I called my daughter and said, 'Oh my gosh, you won't believe this.'"

The Winneconne woman joins hundreds of thousands of people around the world also posting pictures of their heart creations made to spread happiness, love, kindness, and positivity.

"We've hit every state," said Allyson Brissette, an administrator of the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group. "I was just looking before this. We've got to like 17 or 18 different countries which is crazy, but it's so cool."

"I love looking at the stuff," said Seckar. "I love how complicated some of the stuff is and how kids are involved."

The group brings together people of all ages and walks of life building community even in isolation.

"I imagine it's hard for parents who have kids that are now asking questions, feeling nervous," said Brissette. "It's all scary for us, even as adults, that it's just kind of a sense of something to make you happy during this weird time that we're in."

You can share your homemade heart creation or others you find by joining the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group.