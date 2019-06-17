Winneconne pharmacy opens to fill hole left by Shopko closure

Winneconne once again has a local pharmacy.

Since February residents have had to travel elsewhere to fill prescriptions after Shopko announced it would close, leaving the community without any other option.

As the Shopko stores, still open prepare to close, the former pharmacy manager of the Winneconne location celebrated a grand opening Monday that's expected address a major need within the community.

"In February when we learned that the pharmacy would be closing, the Shopko, there was a lot of concerned people in Winneconne and I really wanted to continue serving the people of Winneconne so I reached out to Hometown Pharmacy and we agreed to form a partnership," said Jackie Nalbach, owner and pharmacist.

Winneconne was one of several communities in Northeast Wisconsin who depended on Shopko as it's only pharmacy.

The closure left residents having to buy either online, or travel outside the area.

Jeff Kovatch of Winneconne said, "We had to start out by driving to Neenah to get our meds, then we got our meds transferred over to Oshkosh, which was a little bit closer, but still, when you need something they're within a short drive for us now, it's fantastic."

The old Shopko store, which is now closed is just down the street from where the new pharmacy is now.

They had a soft opening on June 3rd with limited hours, but Monday was the first full day of business.

"It's really great to see what a nice place they have here now that they're finally open and it's just convenient for me," said Lee Burton of Winneconne.

However Nalbach says the store is still building up it's inventory and learning a new system, but those kinks will be worked out.

"I'd say be patient with us, but we're here to serve you," she added.

