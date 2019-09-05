Winnebago County looks to complete C.A.R.T. certification

More than a hundred people from public and private entities in Winnebago County spent the day working on a missing child case in Oshkosh. The scenario was only a simulation, but it's the final step in Winnebago County's journey to have a certified Child Abduction Response Team.

A search of the EAA grounds, for a missing child, is all part of Winnebago County's C.A.R.T. certification training exercise. The county's desire to start a Child Abduction Response Team began about six years ago.

According to Captain Dave Mack, with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, "We know, through our training, that when a child abduction occurs time is of the essence.//Having a pre-planned response to these types of incidents is what we're trying to accomplish here."

While there is no missing child, the work of the searchers, along with the dozens of other people participating in the simulation, is basically the final exam Winnebago County needs to pass for its national C.A.R.T. certification.

"What we're looking for, is to make sure that if a child were abducted in Winnebago County that the community could activate a quick and timely response in order to ensure that the child is safely recovered," says Joell Schigur, one of the evaluators observing the exercise.

While county officials thankfully admit, children don't often go missing in Winnebago County, if and when it does happen, having cart ready to go, is essential.

Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz adds, "It gets resources to where they need to be, much quicker than we would have in the past and with that organization that we didn't have in the past."

Having thoughtful and vetted plans in place, for these types of incidents, means the cart team can hit the ground running should a call come in.

"There's people from many many different venues and disciplines here that all come together at once so you're not kind of behind the eight ball when something happens," says Fox Crossing Fire Department Assistant Chief, Todd Sweeney.

Sheriff Matz says the county will learn within the next six to nine months if it receives the national C.A.R.T. certification.

