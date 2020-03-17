Winnebago County county offices remain fully open

As of Tuesday, no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Winnebago County. The number of patients remains at three.

Action 2 News has learned all three of those people are related, and two of the patients traveled on the Nile River Cruise organized by a Fond du Lac travel agency. Nine other people on that trip, from Fond du Lac County, have also tested positive for the virus.

with the numbers holding steady and a need to serve the public - the county isn't planning on slowing down

Winnebago County is fully open. The county has yet to announce any sweeping changes or closures of county offices due to the coronavirus. Despite other counties closing or reducing staff in some offices, and urging people to conduct business online, County Executive, Mark Harris, says that's not possible in Winnebago County.

According to Harris, "Obviously the sheriff's deputies and the jailers have to stay on the job. The staff at Parkview Nursing Home has to stay on. People involved in the human service benefits have to continue doing that, the health department has to stay on, WIC program has to keep running. When it comes right down to it, there's not a lot of of non-essential employees."

Measures have been put in place to try and prevent the spread of the virus in county buildings. Visitors to the county courthouse, who are showing signs of illness, are being asked to wear a mask. And while buildings will remain open and meetings will go on, county officials say if your business isn't absolutely necessary just wait to take care of it.

"We really don't want people to go anywhere that they don't need to go. Stay home for these next few weeks to let the disease take its course without transmitting it to other people is the most effective way to end it or at least reduce it," adds Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Officer.

And even though the governor said groups of ten or more are no longer allowed to gather at one time, government, like the county board, are exempt so those meetings will go on.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

