Winnebago County considers switching coroner role

Winnebago County is considering whether to eliminate the job of coroner.

The Winnebago County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to vote on a resolution to change the coroner position to a medical examiner.

A coroner is a public official who is either elected or appointed.

A medical examiner is a physician who is appointed to provide medical expertise while evaluating deceased bodies.

As Action 2 News has reported, Winnebago County Coroner Barry Busby is stepping down amid allegations including sexual harassment and absenteeism. He will be retiring at the end of October.