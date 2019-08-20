Winnebago County board censures coroner; Busby to retire

Winnebago County Coroner Barry Busby is stepping down amid some rather serious allegations which include sexual harassment and absenteeism.

Winnebago County Coroner Barry Busby speaks at a meeting Aug. 20, 2019, where the county board voted 29-1 to censure him (WBAY photo)

He made that announcement Tuesday night during a county board meeting just before supervisors voted 29-1 to censure him.

Busby told the board that post-traumatic stress disorder has been a factor causing him to miss time on the job.

"A year ago after being re-elected, my intention was to serve one more complete term, but now I need to worry about my health," said Busby.

County Executive Mark Harris says the allegations against Busby include sexual harassment, retaliation in the office, and simply being unavailable.

"Barry has been out of state for most of the time since his re-election. He spent the winter in Florida and has taken other trips that have kept him away from his office and duties. He also has been asked not to attend the Coroner Medical Examiner's Association meetings because of bad behavior there," said Harris.

While Busby denied any wrongdoing, he did announce his intention to retire effective October 31.

Busby added, "Regarding the allegation of sexual harassment, I do not recall the comment but I did apologize to an individual the next morning with no further action. In response to the matter of my family members receiving benefit from my position, that has no merit."

After the meeting, Busby provided Action 2 News with a copy of a letter which he's calling a retirement letter.

The county announced on Wednesday that Busby handed in the letter and Gov. Tony Evers will file the resignation with the Winnebago County Clerk.

The letter reads: