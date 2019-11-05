Winnebago Correctional inmate located after escape

A Winnebago Correctional inmate has been located after his escape from work release.

Bradley L. Webie, 35, is in custody.

Webie was dropped off in the 200 block of Power Drive in Berlin at about 5:30 a.m. That's where he reports for work release.

Oshkosh Police were later notified that he had escaped custody.

At about 1:24 p.m., Oshkosh Police announced that Webie had been located. They did not give information on where he was found.

Webie is incarcerated for drug and burglary offenses. In 2017, he was sentenced to three years in state prison for felony burglary.

Oshkosh Police worked with Berlin Police and Winnebago Correctional to find Webie.