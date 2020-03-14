Winnebago Co. reports first case of COVID-19, state total now at 27

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has increased its total positive cases of COVID-19 to 27 throughout the state, with a new case reported in Winnebago County.

On Saturday, the department released an update, bringing the active cases to 26, with one person having recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

This is an increase from the total cases of 19 on Friday.

The DHS says the following counties have cases reported:

Dane - six total cases

Fond du Lac - six total cases

Milwaukee - six total cases

Sheboygan - three total cases

Waukesha - three total cases

Pierce - one total case

Racine - one total case

Winnebago - one total case

So far, the Department says 246 people have tested negative for the virus, with 27 testing positive in the state.

Officials have not said at this time where in Winnebago County the case was reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information becomes available.