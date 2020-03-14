Winnebago Co. reports first case of COVID-19, state total now at 27

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has increased its total positive cases of COVID-19 to 27 throughout the state, with a new case reported in Winnebago County.
On Saturday, the department released an update, bringing the active cases to 26, with one person having recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
This is an increase from the total cases of 19 on Friday.
The DHS says the following counties have cases reported:
Dane - six total cases
Fond du Lac - six total cases
Milwaukee - six total cases
Sheboygan - three total cases
Waukesha - three total cases
Pierce - one total case
Racine - one total case
Winnebago - one total case
New case counts and new guidance. Get the information you need to protect yourself and your family: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GaakA93gbt— WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 14, 2020
So far, the Department says 246 people have tested negative for the virus, with 27 testing positive in the state.
Officials have not said at this time where in Winnebago County the case was reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information becomes available.