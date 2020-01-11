Winnebago Co. offering discounted radon testing kits during January

Officials in Winnebago County are helping you test radon levels in your home.

During the month of January, which is National Radon Action Month, you can get a radon test kit for half the price.

Radon is a naturally occurring odorless gas that can cause lung cancer if breathed in.

Winnebago County health officials say you can test rooms where you spend the most time, such as living rooms or bedroom, to see if levels are high or low, and then you can decide if you want to add a mitigation system to your home.

Kits are available at the Winnebago County Health Department for $5 until the end of the month.