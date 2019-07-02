Window closing to claim millions in lottery winnings

The Wisconsin Lottery says the owner of a winning Megabucks ticket has just two weeks to claim the nearly $6 million prize.

The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Sheboygan on January 16. The 180-day window to claim the $5.9 million closes July 15. It's the largest Megabucks jackpot won since 2015.

The ticket's winning numbers are 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44.

CLICK HERE fore the Wisconsin Lottery website.

