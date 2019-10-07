Win a flag football game with Brett Favre

How would you like to play football with Brett Favre?

The Hall of Fame quarterback is hosting one fan and their squad of 10 relatives and friends for a Turkey Bowl flag football game at Lambeau Field.

Not just AT Lambeau Field but ON Lambeau Field.

And the Turkey Bowl will have a play-by-play announcer to make it feel even more like a Packers football game.

And the locker room will have your squad's names and custom jerseys.

And there's a swag bag including a gold football.

It's part of the NFL's #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime to celebrate the league's century of football.

Send a photo or video of your flag football squad in action and share it on Instagram or Twitter. Tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest to enter it in the contest.

The contest is open to any U.S. resident over 18 willing to travel to Green Bay for the game. You want to CLICK HERE for more details on entering, the complete contest rules, and a message from Brett Favre.