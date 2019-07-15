Will Washington Middle School get 2nd year with turnaround partner? Vote expected Monday

The Green Bay Area Public School District will vote Monday night whether to continue using a 'turnaround' partner at Washington Middle School.

It’s one of many changes made over the past two years, after a former teacher raised concerns about safety and violence at the school.

When adding more staff over at Washington Middle School didn’t produce the right results, the district held round tables, met with parent and hired a new principal.

“What we found is that just adding people didn’t necessarily make a difference,” said John Magas, associate superintendent for continuous improvement with the Green Bay Area Pubic School District.

The district also joined forces with a turnaround partner, The American Institute of Research (AIR) for a price tag of $386,000.

“We partnered pretty heavily with the academic portion because we wanted to make sure academic foundation is there,” said Magas. “Part of behavior success is kids feeling successful in school. If kids are not feeling successful and are not seeing their own growth and progress, it’s hard to be engaged and it’s real easy to look for other things to do when you are not engaged that can cause problems.”

Magas said the one-year results show progress as Washington Middle School reached goals in English/language arts and reduced suspensions by 50 percent.

“Washington was in a negative trajectory, the scores were going down and discipline rates were going up, what AIR has allowed us to do is make sure we are leveling things out and beginning on an upward trajectory and that’s what the results show,” said Magas.

However, they didn’t meet their goal in math and there’s still work to do when it comes to student attendance.

“We have a contract with them and in that contract we were to give them roughly $30,000 a month, but they were to deliver what they were to deliver and they didn’t do that,” said Rhonda Sitnikau, a Green Bay Area Public School District board member.

Sitnikau didn’t vote for the partnership last year and said it’s hard to justify giving AIR another $216,000 this year after talking to employees.

“I think it’s important to note that I do continue to hear that the money that is being spent is not, they’re not feeling the changes where they need to feel the change,” said Sitnikau. “There are still similar issues if not more issues of being able to even just have a classroom where you can teach whatever you did learn from AIR, that is a fact.”

“I would also say that we have to remember when we look at the whole scope of this work for the budget, we’re talking about less than one-tenth of one percent of the budget,” said Magas. If we had a $100 bill representing the entire district budget, we would be talking about between seven cents and a dime.”

Sitnikau also doesn’t think the teacher-focused training is doing much if the school can’t retain its staff.

“I have been told from various sources… that there is roughly 20 total staff members that have either left, walked out or been transferred to another part of the district, so to me that is a significant amount,” said Sitnikau.

Andrew Becker, Vice president of the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education, has a different take on the teachers over at Washington.

“I listen to administrative reports, but I also get out there. I ask teachers, I ask “Did you benefit from AIR? How did you benefit from AIR?” And the ones that I talked to said that they learned real specific instructional strategies,” said Becker. “I think things are moving in the right direction but I also think that having this be the second year of a two year project with AIR means that everyone knows going in that this is the year that we need to build on what we learned, we need to make sure that all teachers in Washington and as many people as possible from other buildings get some exposure as to what AIR has to offer.”

The board president, Brenda Warren, agrees with Becker when it comes to giving AIR another year with the school district.

“I feel as if we’ve invested in Washington for a reason, we want that school to turnaround and we’ve seen good results and I’m not inclined to pull that out at this point in the process,” said Warren. “We are really investing in our teachers with this process.”

Magas said the second year with AIR would include behavioral work. In addition, they are adding a new position.

“This year we are looking at adding a full time behavioral coach, not part of main AIR work, but a full-time behavior coach between Washington Middle School and Franklin Middle School so that person would be a support and guide for teachers.”

