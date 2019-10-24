Wildlife officials: Highly toxic insecticide poisoned animals in Northern Wisconsin

A substance that poisoned pet dogs and wildlife in Northern Wisconsin has been identified as a highly toxic insecticide, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Methomyl is typically used in agriculture on field, vegetable and orchard crops where it dissolves in water and breaks down in soil, according to the EPA. It is extremely toxic to humans and animals if ingested.

In April, Action 2 News first alerted viewers about poisonings in Bayfield, Marinette and Florence Counties. Pet dogs died after ingesting Methomyl that was left on the ground in rural areas.

It is suspected coyotes, weasels, raccoons and a wolf have also been poisoned.

The pet dogs died less than 30 minutes after eating the poison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked with a lab in Oregon to perform tests on an animal that died after ingesting the insecticide.

Public Affairs Specialist Tina Shaw says the agency relies on public information in these investigations. Shaw says hunters may come across animals that have been poisoned. They can report information to the Madison office by calling 608-221-1206.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest/and or charges.