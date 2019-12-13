Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Sheboygan County

A wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sheboygan County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the adult doe was harvested during the 2019 archery season. The deer was harvested in Plymouth township.

This is the first wild deer to test positive for CWD in Sehboygan County. The doe was harvested within 10 miles of Fond du Lac County.

Sheboygan County and Fond du Lac County were under baiting and feeding bans, but the new discovery means those bans will be extended. Sheboygan County will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban. Fond du Lac County will get a two-year ban renewal.

"We are committed to working closely with local communities, including the citizen-based County Deer Advisory Councils as we explore future management options for this disease in Sheboygan and the surrounding counties," said Jeff Pritzl, DNR Northeast District wildlife supervisor.

CWD is a fatal disease that impacts the neurological system of deer, elk and moose. It causes their brains to degenerate. The animals lose bodily functions and eventually die.

Scientists believe it is transmitted through saliva, urine and feces of infected deer.

