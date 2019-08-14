Wife recalls learning about fatal Manawa house explosion

For the first time, we're hearing from the family of a Waupaca County man who died in a house explosion. Authorities think Mark Zielke, 64, was sleeping when the explosion killed him Sunday morning.

Witnesses told Action 2 News they heard the blast at about 8:45 at County Highway N and County Rd. T.

Zielke's wife, Gwinette, met with Action 2 News surrounded by family and friends Wednesday afternoon at the property just outside Manawa.

She says her husband of 41 years was always filled with laughter and was the love of her life.

She tells us it was an ordinary Sunday morning when she left the house to go to church just before 7:30 after making breakfast. Then, as church was wrapping up, she was given the horrific news.

"When church was done, Ryan came in and got me out of church and said, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry,' and all I could think of was something happened to his wife Courtney, which is my daughter, and he said, 'No, your house blew up,' and I went, 'What?' and he said, 'Your house blew up,' and I said, 'Mark's there.'"

The family tells us everything inside the house was lost in the explosion.

If you would like the help the family, donations to the "Memorial for the Family of Mark Zielke" fund can be made at any Community First Credit Union branch.

