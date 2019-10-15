Why weren't police cameras working during chase, fatal shooting?

The Outagamie County district attorney decided a Fox Valley Metro police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man after a high-speed chase, but a day after that decision the Fox Valley Metro Police Department has to justify the lack of video evidence in the case.

The investigation into the September 3 shooting (see related story) noted there was no video footage of the shooting even though the officer wore a body camera and some Fox Valley Metro squad cars are equipped with dash cameras.

In a full-page statement, Police Chief Daniel Meister said he wanted the public to know in more detail the reasons why.

At the time of the pursuit, and when he was facing down a suspected drunken driver facing him and gunning his engine, Officer Sam Pynenberg's focus was not on his body camera.

"During high stress, dangerous situations such as vehicle pursuits, the officer is more focused on driving safely, monitoring the suspect’s actions and focusing on the overall safety of the public. Therefore, it is not uncommon for an officer to forget to push a button to activate their body worn camera," the police chief wrote.

The officers' body cameras can be activated automatically when the squad car's dash cam is activated. But Pynenberg's dashcam didn't work.

Meister explained cameras in Fox Valley Metro squad cars had software issues from the time they were installed because of connectivity issues with the county government's information systems.

"Our department accesses certain information systems that are maintained by Outagamie County," Chief Meister wrote. "Any programs or hardware that we add and that are integrated with the county system must be integrated into that system by the appropriate Outagamie County personnel."

But cameras carried in Fox Valley Metro squad cars are working now.

"Since the officer involved shooting incident, we have been able to work with the Outagamie County IT Department to resolve this access issue," Meister said.