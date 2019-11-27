Whopper of a winter storm impacting road, air travel

Thanksgiving travel is getting off to a very rocky start as a major winter storm bears down on the Midwest.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy snow, rain and gusty winds.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says travel is not advised on Highway 29 between Abbotsford and Wittenberg.

Roads are slippery from Wittenberg east to Pittsfield.

"The snow is having a major impact on travel conditions across central and northern Wisconsin, and neighboring states," says the state emergency agency Ready Wisconsin.

Austin Straubel International Airport reports a 6:30 a.m. Delta flight to Minneapolis was canceled due to weather. An 11:08 a.m. flight from Minneapolis was also canceled. CLICK HERE to view flight information.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect. Some areas will see several inches of snow. Others will see rain and some slushy snow. Some will endure wind gusts of 35-40 mph. Those winds will be particularly dangerous in the snowy areas. Whiteout conditions are possible.

